APA Forms Strategic Partnership with Boutique Literary and Production House Europa Content (Exclusive)

In the latest bid to break out of the mid-agency pack, APA has formed a strategic partnership with Europa Content, the boutique literary and production company founded by Marc Gerald.

The goal is to expand APA’s intellectual property and media rights division led by Steve Fisher and Debbie Deuble Hill and to increase resources for both APA and Europa Content clients and creators across all media.

Having access to a publishing house has been a key engine of growth for many agencies, allowing for cross-company collaborations and access to content and intellectual property. APA sees it as a next step as it seeks to position itself apart from the mid-agency level and attempts to position itself as an alternative to top-tier agencies such as CAA, UTA and WME.

“We are thrilled to expand our shared business with Marc and his incredible team at Europa Content,” said Kyle Loftus, head of content development at APA. “Their track record, relationships, and taste are second to none in the business and we know Europa’s clients will benefit from access to APA’s clients and multi-platform expertise. This partnership represents an organic win-win for our clients.”

Based in Brooklyn, NY, Europa Content’s mission is to help the next generation of storytellers develop premier content and pave sustainable book publishing careers. The company is known in the business for big and unconventional deals in traditional publishing as well as original scripted audio. It has also helped many clients migrate from book to screen and have sold translation rights in over forty markets.

Gerald founded Europa Content 2018 after a career that included stints in publishing, television production and representation. He became known for commissioning novellas from hip hop artists that were sold with CDs.

While the company may be new, it has already found success on numerous fronts, including in many collaborations with APA. Some of those include work from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Steven Rinella’s MeatEater universe, and High School, the memoir by pop duo Tegan and Sara. The latter was adapted for television and aired its first season on Amazon Freevee in October.

Other shared clients include actress and critically-acclaimed children’s book author Karyn Parson’s Sweet Blackberry Foundation, New York Times bestselling authors Ashley & Jaquavis Coleman, and multi-hyphenate performer and international bestselling author Humble the Poet.

“This strategic partnership is the perfect opportunity for Europa Content to retain our boutique approach to publishing while drawing from the collective energy of a best in class agency that allows all of our clients to benefit,” said Gerald in a statement. “We have always prided ourselves on developing and representing creators from diverse backgrounds, and this shared philosophy provides us with a unity of vision that gives this partnership purpose.”

On Europa Content’s list of bestselling and culture-defining authors are podcast host Mel Robbins, actor Kevin Hart, food personality Eddie Huang and hip-hop and musical artists Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Quincy Jones, and Bobby “Bobby Hundreds” Kim. Country music history podcaster Tyler Mahon Coe of Cocaine & Rhinestones is also a client.

APA has taken on a more aggressive stance in re-establishing itself as a larger presence in the agency landscape since CAA acquired ICM Partners in 2021. The agency has brought in 18 veteran agents, 12 from ICM, but also CAA proper and UTA, moves that have deepened the agencies talent list. This year alone the agency has signed actors William H. Macy, Donnie Yen, Maria Bello and John Cusack and writer-director Ariel Vromen.