Asia’s APOS Convention to Draw Execs from Hollywood Studios, Streamers, Big Tech and More

A slew of executives from across the global entertainment and tech sectors will be among the speakers at this year’s APOS, Asia’s influential media industry conference.

With the Asia-Pacific regional still a rare bright spot for growth in the streaming sector, the Singapore-set event will play host to a broad range of presentations and panel discussions that collectively aim to take the pulse of a global entertainment business in flux. Topics will include streaming’s sustainability, the rapid growth of premium Asian content, the coming impact of the metaverse, the battle for sports rights, premium AVOD’s scalability and much more.

Keynote speakers unveiled this week include: Candle Media CEO Kevin Mayer; Netflix’s head of content in APAC, Minyoung Kim; Kelly Day, vp of international at Amazon Prime Video; Warner Bros. Discovery’s president of international, Gerhard Zeiler; Paramount’s head of Europe and Asia, Mark Spetch, and former Disney APAC president Uday Shankar, now James Murdoch’s business partner in start-up investment firm Marigold Park.

Run by regional consultancy Media Partners Asia, APOS was traditionally held at a high-end resort in Bali, Indonesia. But after two years of online-only gatherings during the pandemic, the event will relocate to Singapore in 2022. The conference will take place Sept. 27-29 at the city state’s Capella luxury resort. Although the emphasis of APOS this year will be the industry coming back together for a live, physical event, the program will retain some of the digital convenience of the pandemic era, with participation also made possible for remote attendees via a discounted livestream rate.

Execs representing big tech’s media interests — including regional and global leaders from Google, YouTube, Meta and Amazon — will also take part in the confab, as will the heads of regional firms like Indian giant Reliance Jio, South Korea’s Studio Dragon, Australia’s Foxtel, Sky New Zealand, India’s Zee Entertainment, Telkom Indonesia and others.

MPA says it will unveil additional speakers and the full APOS program in the weeks ahead.