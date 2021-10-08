Apple Plans Major Culver City Office Expansion

As part of Apple’s commitment to spend $430 billion in the U.S. and create 20,000 new American jobs in the next five years, the tech giant is making a major investment in Culver City.

Apple is building two new connected facilities along National and Venice Boulevards in what will be a more than 550,000-square-foot headquarters for its teams across the region, the company said Friday. The new offices are planned to be 100 percent powered by renewable energy and incorporate sustainable building features, and will encourage publish transport with its close proximity to Ivy Station. Apple will also offer shuttle service to the new buildings and assistance for cyclists.

The tech company first announced in April it would be growing its Culver City team, with plans to add more than 3,000 employees by 2026. Apple has had a presence in the area since 2014, and currently has more than 1,500 employees in Los Angeles across Apple TV+, Apple Music, engineering and AI.

No timeline has been provided for when the new offices will begin construction or are expected to open. Apple previously took over another Culver City office building in 2018 that was once eyed by HBO. At that time, the company sent 1000 employees to Los Angeles as it first began its move into Hollywood and original programming.

Culver City has become a hot destination for entertainment as Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and TikTok have all taken office space in the city in the past four years — as Sony also has a longtime Culver lot — amid new development, a central location and the light rail Expo Line.