Apple Looks to David Ellison’s Skydance In Search of Tentpole Films

David Ellison is taking a bite out of Hollywood’s shiny apple — literally and figuratively. The ambitious producer and flush founder of Skydance Media has ended his decade-long deal with Paramount Pictures in favor of a new first-look pact with Apple Original Films.

Ellison doesn’t seem hung up on the question of whether his movies go to streaming instead of receiving a worldwide theatrical release. Perhaps that’s because the Apple deal isn’t exclusive. He can still work with traditional studios, as well as continue to co-produce and co-finance Paramount’s biggest franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Star Trek and Transformers.

The lucrative union comes at a critical juncture for Apple’s movie efforts as it tries to expand into tentpole territory.

Ellison — whose list of investors includes his father, Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison — has made no apologies for favoring big-budget pics over the sort of prestige Oscar fare his sister, Megan Ellison, has pursued. Skydance and Paramount joined forces in 2010, with Ellison’s firm co-producing and co-financing a slew of films.

Ellison also had creative ambitions and put forth his own projects for Paramount to partner on, including Ang Lee’s 2019 Will Smith vehicle Gemini Man, which disappointed with $173 million globally. Skydance fared much better with 2021’s Chris Pratt sci-fi epic The Tomorrow War, which Skydance sold to Amazon in the midst of the pandemic for as much as $200 million (Paramount also got a piece).

Skydance went to great lengths to acquire rights to the Terminator series, making two films with Paramount, Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. Neither film was able to reboot the once-storied series, and it’s unclear when Ellison might once again turn his attention to the sci-fi franchise.

Ellison understands that IP is the lifeblood of a diversified media company, and as part of his deal with Apple, will retain the rights to any IP he develops, including TV and games, that can feed other divisions at his firm, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Skydance and Apple would not comment on terms, and it’s unclear if Skydance could make a Terminator movie for Apple because of complicated rights.

For its part, Paramount wasn’t shocked by the new deal after Skydance and Apple teamed on animation in 2020 following the arrival of former Pixar chief John Lasseter at Skydance.

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation will release their first title, Luck, on Apple+ on Aug. 5.

Ellison broke the news to Paramount CEO Brian Robbins about his live-action plans on the phone just before the Jan. 21 deal was revealed.

