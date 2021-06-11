Apple Store in Historic Tower Theatre to Open Later This Month

The long-awaited Apple Store in downtown Los Angeles’ historic Tower Theatre will open on June 24, an Apple spokesman confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Apple originally announced plans to open its first DTLA store in Tower Theatre, located at 8th and Broadway, in 2018 and has since undergone an extensive restoration project to revive the the building. But as of this week, passersby noticed the store was near opening, with Apple products lining tabletops and walls lined with accessories underneath the building’s restored ceilings.

The Tower Theatre was commissioned by H. L. Gumbiner, an independent film exhibitor who also oversaw the creation of the Los Angeles Theatre. Designed by S. Charles Lee, the Tower Theatre’s interior was inspired by the Paris Opera House, while the exterior was done in a Renaissance Revival style, complete with French, Spanish, Moorish and Italian elements done in terra-cotta, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy.

Since the theatre’s opening in 1927, the DTLA building has become an L.A. landmark and has featured in a number of films, including Fight Club, Mulholland Drive, The Prestige and Coyote Ugly.

Once open, the Apple Tower Theatre store is expected to host a number of events, children’s programs and talks focused on film, TV and music.