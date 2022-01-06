Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Pay Rises to $98.7M in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in $98.7 million in compensation during the 2021 fiscal year, representing a whopping 569 percent increase from the previous year, according to filings submitted to the SEC on Thursday.

The top Apple executive received $3 million in base salary, $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.4 million in other compensation. The majority of Cook’s payday came from $82.3 million in stock awards, with $44.8 million from performance-based RSUs and $37.5 million from time-based RSUs.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2020, Cook received $14.8 million in compensation comprised of $3 million in base salary, $10.7 million in non-equity compensation and $1 million in other pay like air travel and security. In 2019, Cook brought in a $3 million salary, pocketed a $7.7 million bonus and $884,466 in other compensation and owned $113.5 million worth of company stock vest during that fiscal year.

The tech giant also disclosed compensation for top executives like Luca Maestri, COO Jeff Williams and general counsel and secretary Kate Adams, who each brought in just under $27 million in pay during the 2021 fiscal year. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s svp of retail and people, received just over $27 million during the same year.

Apple won seven Emmy awards in 2021, with three going to its breakout Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso. On the consumer product side, Apple released the iPhone 13, new MacBook Pros with Apple’s M1 chips, refreshed AirPods and another generation of the Apple Watch.