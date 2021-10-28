Apple TV+ Coming to Comcast Platforms

“Apple will bring Apple TV+ and the Apple TV app to Xfinity and Sky customers,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said on the conglomerate’s third-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. They will become available to customers of Comcast and its European pay TV giant Sky on X1, Flex, XClass, Sky Glass and Sky Q devices, he explained.

Meanwhile, “Comcast is bringing the Xfinity Stream and Sky Go apps to Apple TV devices,” Roberts added.

According to Comcast, the Apple launches on Comcast platforms will happen in the coming months. And Sky customers in the U.K. will be able to access Sky Go on Apple TV devices in mid-2022.

Sky and Apple said their long-term agreement that will see Apple TV+ launch on Sky Glass and Sky Q later this year, while Sky streaming service Now will start offering integrated billing and in-app purchases across iOS and tvOS.

“Customers in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy will now be able to watch all the most talked-about Apple TV+ originals – including Trying, the multi-Emmy award-winning comedy Ted Lasso, Slow Horses starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, The Essex Serpent with Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, plus critically acclaimed documentaries The Year Earth Changed and Tiny World — all in one place through Sky,” a Sky announcement emphasized. “In line with Sky’s other streaming partnerships, Apple TV+ will be seamlessly integrated into the Sky experience to make content easy to discover and enjoy.”

Now users in the U.K. will be able to both sign up and purchase any Now membership via the Now app on Apple devices.

Said Dana Strong, group CEO of Sky: “With the addition of Apple TV+ our customers can now enjoy phenomenal shows like The Morning Show, Trying and Ted Lasso, together with our own award-winning Sky originals and the best content and apps from our partners, all on Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky, or Sky Q, our market-leading Sky box.”

Roberts touted the collaborative approach. “We’re working together with our partners to deliver the best apps and experiences on our platforms … and our teams are sharing capabilities and collaborating across the company, collectively drawing on our scale and leadership in broadband, aggregation and streaming to innovate and profitably serve new and existing customers,” the Comcast boss said on the call.