APX Forms Joint Venture With Doc Producer Spring Films

APX Group, a New York-, Los Angeles- and London-based film, media and entertainment fund owned by a group of private financiers from the U.S., Italy, Spain and the U.K., has struck a joint venture agreement with London documentary producer Spring Films (Joshua Oppenheimer’s The Act of Killing, Andre Singer‘s Night Will Fall, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds).

The partners said on Thursday that they would invest in new productions over the next five years. “The joint venture will look to develop and produce new and breakthrough content,” they said. “The parties also see this agreement as an opportunity to curate a valuable library of unique content that will have the potential for global distribution.”

Spring has made documentaries for the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO, the BBC and Sky and earned two Oscar nominations.

APX, led by global CEO Shelley Hammond, is planning a public listing on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.



The company recently agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in London-based Twickenham Film Studios. In recent months, APX Group has also acquired a stake in Next Wave Studios, the joint venture between Leo Matchett and Roman Coppola’s Decentralized Pictures and Stephen Murray’s Bingeable, and the development slate of Burning Wheel.

The board of directors of the new joint venture will include two members from each APX and Spring.

“This is a unique and extraordinary opportunity to create new and exciting content in the unscripted, documentary genre,” said Spring founder and chief creative officer Andre Singer. “Working with the APX global family will allow us to fast-track many new hours of film and television with international potential. In particular, their recently announced agreement with Sunny Vohra and the acquisition of Twickenham Film Studios will open up collaboration opportunities with a world-class production facility in the U.K.”