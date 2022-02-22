Ari Brown Joins APA as Physical Production Agent (Exclusive)

Ari Brown has joined APA as an agent in the physical production department and will bring behind-the-camera clients to the agency, including cinematographers and costume designers.

The agent’s focus will include boosting BIPOC representation in the physical production space. “I always felt I was meant for the below-the-line space, but I never saw anyone that looked like me. As a representative of the black community, my goal is to empower talent that authentically reflects our world, to become a beacon of change and innovation in the community, and to do it all on my own terms like my role models Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay and Charles King,” Brown said in a statement.

Brown joining APA comes amid a growing awareness for greater inclusion behind the camera. Her appointment was announced by Ralph Berge, partner and senior vp of physical production at APA, to whom Brown reports.

“Ari is an incredibly talented and well-respected agent whose passionate and inclusive approach to below-the-line staffing is an inspiration to clients, colleagues, and filmmakers alike,” Berge said. Brown was recently named one of the “Ten to Watch In 2022” by Diverse Representation magazine.

She also played a key role in bringing to the U.S. a version of Joel Honeywell’s Hue-List directory of diverse crew members that originated in the UK. Brown’s client roster includes Emmy award-winning cinematographer Johnny Simmons, costume designers Rahimah Yoba (Empire) and Allyson Fanger (Grace and Frankie), student Oscar production designer Mboni Maumba (The Chef) and production designer and architect Davon Johnson (Yo MTV Raps!).

Brown began her career at camera house Keslow Camera, where she worked with top cinematographers and as an assistant to the executive team.