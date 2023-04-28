In Endeavor’s First Full Year as a Public Company, Ari Emanuel’s 2022 Pay Package Tops $19M

In Endeavor’s first full year as a public company, CEO Ari Emanuel was paid a package topping $19 million, a sharp decline from 2021. Emanuel’s 2021 pay package topped $300 million, thanks mostly to a one-time stock grant tied to the company’s IPO.

His 2022 compensation is more in line with what he would expect during a typical year.

2022 was a critical one for Endeavor, having gone public the year before. The company reported a 2022 revenue of $5.3 billion and net income of $322 million, both significant improvements from 2021.

Other Endeavor executives saw similar changes to their compensation. Executive chairman Patrick Whitesell earned $12.2 million in 2022, down from $123 million the year before, while president Mark Shapiro’s compensation fell to $18.7 million from $42 million. Both received one-time stock grants last year tied to the IPO.

The company has continued to pursue acquisitions while trying to grow its core representation and owned sports businesses. Last month, the company invested in unscripted producer Asylum Entertainment, seeking more exposure to the space after divesting most of its stake in Endeavor Content.

And, of course, earlier this month the company inked a deal valued at $21 billion to merge its UFC business with the WWE, with Emanuel set to serve as CEO of both companies: The legacy Endeavor, which will have WME, IMG and an events business, and the combined UFC-WWE, which Endeavor will control.

Most recently, Endeavor cut a deal to sell its IMG Academy education business to a private equity firm for $1.25 billion.