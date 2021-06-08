Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Has Left Live Nation Board

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has resigned from the board of directors of events promoter and venue operator Live Nation Entertainment.

“On June 3, 2021, Ariel Emanuel tendered his resignation as a member of the board of directors of Live Nation Entertainment, effective immediately,” the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. “In connection therewith, Mr. Emanuel withdrew from reelection to the board of directors and will not be standing for reelection at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders to be held June 10.”

Live Nation emphasized that Emanuel’s resignation “was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.”

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission also noted: “In accepting Mr. Emanuel’s resignation, the company stated, ‘Since joining the board in 2007, Ari’s input and insights have played a beneficial role as we’ve fostered years of growth at Live Nation. We are deeply appreciative of his contributions to the company and wish him the best of luck in all he does moving forward.”

Last week, in its first quarterly earnings report since going public in April, Endeavor posted earnings of $2.4 million, compared with a year-ago loss of $51 million. Revenue in the first quarter fell to $1.07 billion, compared with $1.19 billion a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter many of its businesses, while a strong performance from the UFC helped mitigate that damage.