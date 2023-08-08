×
Ari Emanuel: Hollywood Strikes Will Cost Endeavor $25M a Month, But We “Stand With Our Clients”

The full effects of the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes will be felt in WME parent Endeavor's third quarter earnings report.

Ariel Emanuel
Ari Emanuel Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes will have a serious impact on WME, the talent agency owned by Endeavor.

On the company’s second quarter earnings call Tuesday, Endeavor CFO Jason Lublin said that the company expects the strikes to cost the company about $25 million per month. Lublin also said that the company is pulling its previous guidance for the year.

“It would be premature to speculate the aggregate dollar impact for the balance of the calendar year,” Lublin added.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel added that his company continues to be aligned with its actor and writer clients, but that it will be “months, not days” before the business spools back up. “It’s unlike any strike that’s happened in a long time.”

“I’ve been through many strikes over my more than 35 years of representing actors, writers and creatives of all types, whose livelihoods depend upon the entertainment economy,” Emanuel added. “Time and again, our industry has navigated change and now is no exception. As we adjust to new distribution models and technologies, there are real issues to work through and we continue to stand with our clients, advocate on their behalf and push for a resolution that protects their creative and commercial interests.”

Endeavor president and COO Mark Shapiro told analysts that the unprecedented nature of the strikes led to the decision to pull guidance. “This is a once in a generation event, so we need some time to get our arms around that and give you guys the kind of clarity and transparency you’re looking for,” he said.

He added that, once the strikes are resolved, the company’s clients will have better economics, which will trickle down to WME.

But Shapiro also said that the company is just now beginning to see a ramp-up in unscripted content, including shows that studios had previously passed on: “Which means they see a prolonged strike, and need to fill the pipeline with something.”

