‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Producer Federation Takes Majority Stake in Robin & Co

Fast-growing French production conglomerate Federation (Around the World in 80 Days) has added another company to its stable, singing a deal to take a majority stake in indie French film and TV group Robin & Co, Federation said on Tuesday.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The buyout gives Federation control over the company, founded by Jean-Yves Robin in 1998, which itself includes several subsidies, including Calt Production, Calt Studio, Calt Story and Robin Production, the documentary outfit Hope Production run by Yann Arthus Bertrand (Human, Planet Ocean), and Marc Stanimirovic’s feature operation Monkey Pack Film, whose credits include French love story Café de flore (2011) from the late Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée and Coralie Fargeat’s 2017 horror-thriller Revenge.

Since its founding in 2013, Federation, run by Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan, has been buying up international production companies in a bid to tap into the global streaming boom and become a major player in original productions. Top titles from the group’s drama slate include the PBS Masterpiece co-production Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant (Doctor Who), the long-running Canal+ drama The Bureau with Mathieu Kassovitz and German financial thriller Bad Banks, which streams on Hulu in the U.S. On Nov. 29, Anonymous Content unveiled that it was launching a France-based TV Label, Anonymous/Federation, together with the Paris-based group.

Federation called the acquisition of Robin & Co “yet another decisive step” in the company’s growth strategy.

”The exceptional relationship that Jean-Yves Robin has managed to build with many actors, writers and directors, especially in comedy, is unique in France,” said Federation president Breton. “Our association can offer them even more outlets on channels, platforms, the international market and all the derivative markets born of the digital revolution that we are exploring.”

With the Robin & Co deal, Federation now counts some 20 subsidiary or associated production companies under its corporate umbrella, with operations in Paris, Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, Berlin, London, Brussels and Tel Aviv.