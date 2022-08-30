Asacha Media Acquires ‘Les Miserables’ Producer SRAB Films

Content creator and producer Asacha Media Group (AMG) said on Tuesday that it has acquired Paris-based production firm SRAB Films, which produced Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables that Amazon Studios acquired following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

“This acquisition will accelerate Asacha’s development as an independent European production studio dedicated to scripted content,” said the buyer, a multinational producer headquartered in Paris. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

SRAB Films was founded in 2015 by Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral. The studio also produced Kery James and Leïla Sy’s Street Flow (Banlieusards) for Netflix. SRAB will have Saint Omer, Alice Diop’s first fiction feature film, in the Venice Film Festival competition.



“The acquisition of SRAB fits AMG’s strategy to produce premium and innovative content dedicated to

streamers, TV broadcasters and movie theaters throughout Europe and the U.K., while promoting a new

generation of talents,” the companies said. “The deal is consistent with Asacha’s entrepreneurial and partnership approach, as Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral simultaneously become shareholders of AMG.”



They added: “SRAB will benefit from the AMG’s creative network and its collaborative approach to build on the studio’s ability to bring the industry’s best talents together to work on projects for French and other European broadcasters. European co-productions between SRAB and other AMG production

companies are already in the pipeline.”



Asacha owns seven production firms in Europe, including France and the U.K. Among them are Kabo Family (Mixte) and Red Planet Pictures (Death in Paradise). The group’s consolidated revenue now amounts to more than €230 million ($231 million), Asacha said.

“We are thrilled to welcome SRAB within Asacha,” said Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams, Asacha’s co-CEOs. “This acquisition enables Asacha to reinforce our talent pool by accessing a new generation of top cinema talents. Christophe, Toufik and the Asacha team share a common vision of ultra-creative and premium films and series. We look forward to supporting SRAB with the production of future films destined for theaters and series for streaming platforms.”



Added Barral and Ayadi: “We are very proud of the trust Asacha grants us with this investment in our mission to bring new talents at the forefront of our industry. Joining Asacha will help us achieve many great challenges while staying true to our beliefs and core values.”