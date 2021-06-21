‘Death in Paradise’ Producer Red Planet Pictures Sells Majority Stake to Asacha

Content creator and producer Asacha Media Group has acquired a majority stake in U.K. drama production company Red Planet Pictures, known for making crime drama series Death in Paradise, about a British detective joining the police force on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Financial terms of the deal, unveiled on Monday, weren’t disclosed.

Red Planet, led by joint managing directors Belinda Campbell and Alex Jones, was founded in 2006 by showrunner Tony Jordan, who now serves as executive chairman. The firm’s hit shows also include historical drama Sanditon.

Jordan, Campbell and Jones will become minority shareholders in Asacha Media Group (AMG), a multinational producer headquartered in Paris, alongside funds managed by U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Management, founders and other managers of AMG’s production companies.

“The acquisition of Red Planet Pictures is another significant step in AMG’s expansion,

strengthening its U.K. presence and increasing opportunities for the European group to own and

control scripted IP,” the company said. The deal follows AMG’s acquisition of U.K.-based factual producer and distributor WAG Entertainment in February.

“Red Planet Pictures will build on their already successful international footprint by tapping into

AMG’s pan-European network of leading producers to further pursue local adaptations and coproductions,” the companies said. They added that they were looking to grow their business in emerging markets, including Eastern Europe and the Middle East, “where there is increasing demand for quality drama, by combining established U.K. writing talent with strong local stories.”

Said Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams, AMG’s co-CEOs: “One year on from launching

Asacha Media Group, we are excited to be further strengthening our U.K. presence by acquiring

Red Planet Pictures. Under the leadership of Tony, Belinda and Alex, the Red Planet team has

achieved an exceptional track record of producing returning hits that captivate global audiences.

This acquisition will enhance our ability to serve leading platforms around the world and is another

milestone in AMG’s roadmap to become a leading European content provider.”

Campbell and Jones said: “In Asacha we have found a partner with whom we can

further our ambitions in producing high-quality, popular drama that resonates on a global stage.”