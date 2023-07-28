Asacha Media Takes Controlling Stake in ‘See No Evil’ Producer Arrow International

France’s Asacha Media Group has acquired a majority stake in the U.K.-based factual producer Arrow International Media, the maker of the See No Evil and American Monster series for Investigation Discovery.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition of the controlling interest will be financed with equity provided by existing shareholders of Asacha, including Oaktree Capital Management, and debt financing from Tikehau Capital. The deal also gets Asacha beyond its home base France and continental Europe and deeper into producing more English language factual content via a new division making inroads into the U.S. market.

Asacha, since launching in 2020, focused on non-English-language scripted content for linear and on-demand platforms and with a focus on continental Europe. But the company has also looked to produce reality series, kids’ entertainment, factual programming and documentaries.

Recent credits for Arrow International includes Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for National Geographic and Disney+ and Seven Days on Mars for the BBC. Arrow International co-founders Tom Brisley and Iain Pelling will continue to lead the company as co-managing directors, while John Smithson set to depart the company after completing his remaining production slate to work independently, with Arrow and Asacha having a first look deal on new projects.

Brisley and Pelling will retain an unspecified minority stake in Arrow, while Brisley becomes a shareholder in Asacha. Arrow produces around 100 hours of premium factual annually for networks and streaming platforms in the U.S. and U.K., with a focus on true crime, history, nature, adventure and science genres.

“Bringing them into our group makes us a major player in English language factual across key markets including the U.S. and UK. Our focus will be accelerating Arrow’s growth and extending their reach into new territories as they build on their reputation for world-class series and features that captivate global audiences,” Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams, Asacha’s co-CEOs and former Zodiak and Endemol Shine executives, said of the strategy behind the majority stake acquisition in a statement.

“Becoming part of an independent group allows Arrow the freedom to continue to work for anyone, anywhere and everywhere. We are thrilled to be joining forces with Asacha. They match our ambitions and our understanding of Arrow’s global potential,” Brisley, co-managing director of Arrow, added in his own statement.

Asacha launched just over three years ago with majority stakes in Italian production houses, Picomedia and Stand By Me, and French production company Mintee Studio. The pan-European group also went on to acquire controlling stakes in U.K. factual producer WAG Entertainment, U.K. drama producer Red Planet Pictures, French scripted studios Kabo Family and French producer Srab Films.