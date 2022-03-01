Ashley Rice Named President of Cinespace Studios

Cinespace Studios has hired Ashley Rice as president and co-managing partner.

Rice joins Cinespace from Legendary Television where she was executive vice president of physical production. Her move to Cinespace and its 90 stages in North America and Germany follows the film studio platform being acquired by real estate investor TPG Real Estate Partners for $1.1 billion, as demand for soundstages by Hollywood media giants dramatically grows amid a streaming content boom.

“The Cinespace brand has a strong history of providing high-quality space for the most prominent content creators around the world, and I am excited to be part of an executive team that will lead the platform into its next phase of growth,” Rice said in a statement.

Asset firm TPG purchased Cinespace studio campuses in Toronto and Chicago that are home to production of major films and TV series like Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and MGM’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Rice joins Cinespace COO Eoin Egan and CFO Keith Gee as fellow co-managing partners, together managing and growing the film studio platform.

“We’re building Cinespace to serve as a global hub and ecosystem for content production. Ashley’s leadership and experience, combined with the management strength that Eoin and Keith have already brought to Cinespace, position us well to meet global demand for expanded studio space and create new jobs,” Jacob Muller, business unit partner with TPG Real Estate, added in a statement.

Earlier, Rice managed Legendary TV’s studio operations, including production, post-production and production finance, and worked as vp of production at ABC Studios, where she managed production for Shonda Rhimes and Mark Gordon.

TPG also recently acquired Germany’s Studio Babelsberg, which operates under the Cinespace umbrella.