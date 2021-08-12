Association of Film Commissioners International Names New President

The Association of Film Commissioners International, which represents a global network of film commission members, has named its new president.

Former California Film Commission deputy director Eve Honthaner will take over the role on August 16th, replacing outgoing president Kevin “KJ” Jennings. While Jennings shepherded the organization remotely from New Zealand, Honthaner will lead the group from AFCI’s L.A. headquarters.

In the role, Honthaner will focus on bringing back AFCI’s in-person events in 2022, including AFCI Week and Cineposium, as well as bringing new members into the association. Her mandate will also include helping members gain more resources, cement links to creators and policymakers and facilitate further industry access as the pandemic continues.

Coming from a background in production, film commission management and teaching, Honthaner served as deputy director of the California Film Commission from 2013 to 2020. Prior to that she worked in various positions in the industry, both as a staff member and freelancer, for companies including Dreamworks, Legendary Pictures and Orion Pictures and on films such as Titanic, Just Married and Tropic Thunder. She also taught a summer course at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts for almost 20 years and wrote two textbooks, The Complete Film Production Handbook and HOLLYWOOD DRIVE: What it Takes to Break in, Hang in & Make it in the Entertainment Industry.

“We wanted to find a leader who understands film commissions, production, education, event planning, incentives and all the other fields vital to the success of our members,” AFCI Board Chair and Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark said in a statement. “Eve fits the job perfectly. She brings valuable connections and a long track record of success. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

Honthaner is also a member of the Producers Guild of America and of advisory boards for the California State University Entertainment Alliance and NewFilmmakers Los Angeles. She said in a statement that when she learned that AFCI was seeking an L.A.-based president, “It was as if all roads previously taken have led me to this destination.” Honthaner added, “How often does one’s varied background match an organization’s needs so completely? I’m thrilled for the opportunity to represent film commissioners all over the world and to lead AFCI into its next chapter.”