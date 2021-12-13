New Film and TV Studio Space Planned In Atlanta

Atlanta is set to get another film studio after private investment firm Domain Capital Group and real estate development company Capstone South Properties purchased a 17-acre property in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Plans to build what’s titled as Electric Owl Studios will see construction on an initial six-stage, 300,000 square foot film studio be completed in Jan. 2023.

“We believe the Electric Owl facility will be a best-in-class film and television production center that minimizes environmental impact and promotes a sustainable economic opportunity for the local community,” Domain managing director Chuck Taylor said in a statement.

Domain has a track record investing in media, entertainment, and technology-focused companies. Now as U.S. streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Studios increasingly take out long-term leases on existing and planned soundstages to produce their originals, major financial firms and real estate developers like Domain and Capstone have begun to invest in film studios as part of their overall asset property portfolios.

The studio lot industry is the beneficiary as private equity and real estate investment trusts bet that the busy facilities filled with streaming projects will offer better returns than office towers and shopping malls.

“Since Domain’s founding in 2008, we have expanded our investment portfolio beyond real estate to other alternatives. In fact, we made our first entertainment industry investments about 10 years ago. As such, we are excited to partner with Capstone in development of this sustainably-focused facility and look forward to its positive local economic impact and many film and television productions by the industry’s best,” Taylor added.

Electric Owl Studios will be located 25 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.