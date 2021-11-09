New Atlanta Virtual Production Facility Planned by Trilith Studios

Trilith Studios and NEP Virtual Studios are set to open a virtual production studio in Atlanta.

The Prysm Stage facility at the studio home of projects like Black Adam and Loki will allow visual effects work to be done in real time on set and comes as major producers adjust to more safely shooting film and TV projects amid the pandemic.

The technology partner is NEP Group, which recently formed NEP Virtual Studios after acquiring virtual production specialists LuxMC, Halon Entertainment and the Prysm Stages brand. The 18,000 square feet Prysm Stage at Trilith — 80 feet wide and 90 feet long — will have an expansive LED volume built to host large set pieces able to be wrapped 360 degrees with LED panels, including a 26-foot-high LED ceiling and equipped for game-engine-driven video playback.

The effect will be to immerse filmmakers in a giant real-time digital sandbox beginning in the first quarter of 2022. “Ensuring the success of a virtual production shoot relies on having a rock-solid stage setup and an experienced production team in place. The Prysm Stage at Trilith is just another example of how we rely on Trilith Studios to bring best-of-class solutions to our productions,” Mitch Bell, vp physical production at Marvel Studios, said in a statement.

Atlanta’s Trilith Studios recently expanded to 24 sound stages, including five sound stages purpose-built as a permanent home for the latest technologies in filmmaking.