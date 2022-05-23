AT&T CEO John Stankey Warns of Inflation Threat

After the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia, AT&T CEO John Stankey is growing wary about inflation, warning that the rate of price increases in the general economy will impact consumer spending on video content.

“The TV business has a tendency to go through the dynamic of resizing bundles and the size of the product the customer buys. But I think generally speaking, we’re in a reasonable shape in what’s going to be a pressured economy in 2023,” Stankey told the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference during a webcast appearance.

Analysts have questioned whether Netflix’s recent slowdown in subscribers will impact Warner Bros. Discovery and force the management team, led by CEO David Zaslav, to reconsider their strategy. Stankey said some consumers were better placed than others to weather the inflationary threat.

“The consumer in the low end of the market is definitely stressed in making choices. It’s getting down to gasoline and food and those types of things,” he reported. Stankey added inflation overall was bad for the U.S. economy and consumer expenditures.

“We have to be mindful of the fact that inflation levels are really problematic. It’s not good for anybody. It’s not good for any business. It’s not good for the consumer. It’s not good for the country overall,” he said.

Stankey also insisted that, having spun off WarnerMedia, AT&T as a focused broadband provider had an eye to doing deals with a host of Hollywood media players.

“For our best proposition as a premiere connectivity provider, we need to work with a broad section of folks who need access to not just entertainment — literally any industry — and that should be the strength of what we bring forward,” he said.