AT&T Names Warner Bros. Discovery Board Appointees, Including Ex-BET Chief Debra Lee

Telecom giant AT&T has named its seven board directors for Warner Bros. Discovery, a key step as its spins off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery.

The seven directors chosen by AT&T — with Discovery Inc. set to appoint six directors of its own to the new company’s board — include former BET Networks chair and CEO Debra L. Lee, and former global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers International, Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., who will serve as chairman in the Warner Bros. Discovery boardroom.

Also appointed by AT&T is Li Haslett Chen, founder and CEO of tech platform Narrativ, Richard Fisher, senior advisor to Barclays PLC, Sixth Street Partners senior advisor Fazal Merchant, and Paula Price, most recently executive vp and CFO of Macy’s.

The telecom giant also tapped Geoffrey Yang, a founding partner and managing director of Redpoint Ventures, to join the Warner Bros. Discovery board. Di Piazza, Lee and Yang currently serve on the AT&T board of directors and will resign those positions when the WarnerMedia transaction with Discovery closes, which is expected in mid-2022.

“We are delighted to have assembled a diverse slate of world-class directors for the Warner Bros. Discovery Board. These respected leaders bring a wealth of experience in finance, technology, media and entertainment, international trade, venture capital, and digital and direct-to-consumer platforms that is vitally important to the future of Warner Bros. Discovery. They are committed to the company’s success while providing best-in-class corporate governance,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the merger deal, AT&T will spin off WarnerMedia and its shareholders will receive an estimated 0.24 share in the new company for each AT&T share held. AT&T stockholders will end up owning 71 percent of the new Warner Bros. Discovery, with Discovery shareholders holding the rest.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will run the merged giant, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become the new company’s CFO.