Automatik Ups Three in Development and Production

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger’s production company Automatik has upped three executives to handle development and production, working across both film and television.

Gemma Levinson has been named vice president of feature development and production. Levinson’s credits at Automatik include HBO’s Bad Education, Kristen Stewart-starrer Seberg and Honey Boy, with an upcoming slate that includes Halley Berry-fronted Netflix feature The Mothership.

Mariel Redlin has been named television director of development, overseeing a slate that includes Tessa Thompson’s The Left Right Game and Amazon’s Dirty Diana, starring Demi Moore. She previously held roles at WME and BBC America, where she worked on projects like Killing Eve.

Casey Durant has been named a feature creative executive, having joined Automatik after working in WME’s motion picture lit department.

Automatik’s film slate includes James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet for Fox Searchlight, Brett Haley’s next feature 36 Questions set up at Netflix, and the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers biopic at Amazon. The banner is in post on both Michael Pearce’s Invasion for Amazon and Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s Distant for Amblin, and is gearing up for production on The Mothership.