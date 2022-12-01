Tasha Brown Joins Avail Management

Avail Management is adding to its ranks.

Avail founder Jessica Kelley has tapped manager Tasha Brown to join the comedy-focused boutique firm where she’ll work alongside Rachel Gallagher, who joined in 2020. Brown’s representation resume includes stints at Nicole Garcia Management and APA, the latter of which she joined to make the switch from development and producing to work as a comedy/literary agent.

Prior to APA, Brown had worked at BBC Worldwide, as head of comedy development at Chernin Entertainment, as head of development at Chelsea Handler’s Borderline Amazing Prods., and as senior vp of television at Craig Zadan and Neil Meron’s Storyline Entertainment.

In other Avail Management news, the trio of Kelley, Brown and Gallagher will officially join forces with Silverlake’s The Lyric Hyperion to work alongside new operator Sean Casey and help spearhead the venue’s programming. The partnership is said to be kicking off in January. Gallagher got her start in booking live stand-up shows like Comedy Juice while Kelley has such experience as one of the forces behind popular stand-up venue Dynasty Typewriter.