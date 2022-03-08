Banff World Media Festival Plans In-Person Event for Summer

The Banff World Media Festival will run as a physical event from June 12 to June 15, 2022, organizers said Tuesday.

Those plans follow two years of virtual programming for the annual TV industry retreat as the COVID-19 crisis saw high infection rates in Alberta. And Banff will return to the Banff Springs Hotel as the host of its Summit Series keynotes, master classes and the Rockie Awards international competition.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the industry back in the Canadian Rockies this June,” Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival, said in a statement.

This year’s Summit Series keynotes will include an appearance by Universal Studio Group chair Pearlena Igbokwe, who oversees Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studios and Universal International Studios.

And Lionsgate founder and philanthropist Frank Guistra will take part in an “In-Conversation-With” session with global health and pandemic expert Dr. Ashish K. Jha to discuss the media and entertainment businesses response to the impact of global misinformation campaigns on public awareness.

Amid industry heavyweights, expect no Russian presence at Banff this year. Festival-parent Brunico Communications has suspended all business ties with Russian-based companies, including advertising, sponsorship and attendance, at its conferences and events in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“While we understand that Russian companies operating within the media and entertainment communities we serve might not be supportive of this military campaign, we firmly believe that the collective sanctions imposed by various governments, including our leadership in Canada, can make a meaningful difference in helping to bring this war to a conclusion. In taking this action, we are standing with the people of Ukraine, our staff who have family ties to Ukraine, and the rest of our team and clients who share our values-based perspective on this untenable situation,” Brunico said in a statement.

More announcements on keynotes speakers, informal conversations, master classes and meetings with top industry executives, agents, network buyers and streaming executives will be made in the coming months.