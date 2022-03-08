×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Banff World Media Festival Plans In-Person Event for Summer

The TV fest's 43rd edition, set for June 12 to 15, will return to the Canadian Rockies after two years of virtual programming amid the pandemic.

Banff Springs Hotel
The Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta. Courtesy of Banff Springs Hotel

The Banff World Media Festival will run as a physical event from June 12 to June 15, 2022, organizers said Tuesday.

Those plans follow two years of virtual programming for the annual TV industry retreat as the COVID-19 crisis saw high infection rates in Alberta. And Banff will return to the Banff Springs Hotel as the host of its Summit Series keynotes, master classes and the Rockie Awards international competition.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the industry back in the Canadian Rockies this June,” Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival, said in a statement.

This year’s Summit Series keynotes will include an appearance by Universal Studio Group chair Pearlena Igbokwe, who oversees Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studios and Universal International Studios.

Related Stories

Simu Liu
TV

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Talks Fallout From 'Kim's Convenience' Remarks

Banff Springs Hotel
Movie News

Banff Festival Adapts to Lockdown Limbo for a Second Year

And Lionsgate founder and philanthropist Frank Guistra will take part in an “In-Conversation-With” session with global health and pandemic expert Dr. Ashish K. Jha to discuss the media and entertainment businesses response to the impact of global misinformation campaigns on public awareness.

Amid industry heavyweights, expect no Russian presence at Banff this year. Festival-parent Brunico Communications has suspended all business ties with Russian-based companies, including advertising, sponsorship and attendance, at its conferences and events in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“While we understand that Russian companies operating within the media and entertainment communities we serve might not be supportive of this military campaign, we firmly believe that the collective sanctions imposed by various governments, including our leadership in Canada, can make a meaningful difference in helping to bring this war to a conclusion. In taking this action, we are standing with the people of Ukraine, our staff who have family ties to Ukraine, and the rest of our team and clients who share our values-based perspective on this untenable situation,” Brunico said in a statement.

More announcements on keynotes speakers, informal conversations, master classes and meetings with top industry executives, agents, network buyers and streaming executives will be made in the coming months.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad