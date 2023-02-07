Ben Samek Named CEO of Banijay Americas, Cris Abrego Shifts to Chairman Role

There’s a new CEO at Banijay Americas.

Ben Samek has been named chief executive of the European media giant’s North American and South American businesses, which includes a number of production companies that are powerhouse players in the unscripted TV space.

With Samek’s elevation, current Banijay Americas CEO Cris Abrego will shift to a new role as chairman of the Americas for Banijay, focusing on new ventures and acquisitions. Abrego says the change has been in the works since 2020 when Bainjay acquired Endemol Shine North America.

“While freedom from the day-to-day job of CEO will allow me to devote my energy more fully to other pursuits, I assure all of you, I have no intention of slowing down, or even taking a break,” Abrego wrote to Banijay Americas employees in a memo Tuesday. “For me, this change means that I will have the time to focus on expanding Banijay’s holdings across the Americas. There is so much opportunity ahead, and I intend to seize it to strengthen our global position.”

Abrego also praised Samek, who he noted he has worked with for nearly a quarter century.

“A thoughtful, effective leader, he has the wisdom, experience, and relationships to run this company, manage this large and complex business, and support all of you and our production labels,” Abrego wrote.

Samek, for his part, also thanked Abrego, writing “I am grateful for the culture he fostered here—one of transparency, collaboration, and excellence. I look forward to carrying on that culture with all of you and continuing to work with Cris in his role as Chairman of the Americas for Banijay.”

Banijay Americas owns a number of production companies, including Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Truly Original, Authentic Entertainment an 51 Minds Entertainment, and produces programming like MasterChef, Lego Masters, Bravo’s Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises and The Challenge.

Unscripted has long been a TV staple, but it is expected to only grow in importance in the coming years as linear networks look to the fare (which is significantly less costly than scripted programs or sports) to fill airtime, and wit streaming services looking to have libraries to meet every consumer,

Read Abrego and Samek’s memos, below.

Samek’s memo:

Dear colleagues,

I am honored to have been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banijay Americas. As I step into this new role, I am experiencing many positive emotions, but first among them is gratitude. I am indebted to Cris Abrego, my friend and partner of nearly three decades, not only for his trust in me for this job but also for his leadership and mentorship over many years. I am grateful for the culture he fostered here—one of transparency, collaboration, and excellence. I look forward to carrying on that culture with all of you and continuing to work with Cris in his role as Chairman of the Americas for Banijay.

I am grateful too for the leadership provided by Marco Bassetti and Stéphane Courbit and their long-term support of our work here. I am excited to work with them and the team at Banijay Group and represent all of you as CEO for the Americas.

Since Banijay acquired Endemol Shine in 2020 and formed a new Americas group, we have continued to evolve and figure out who we are and how we work best. Together, we employ thousands of full-time and freelance workers on screen, behind the scenes, and in our corporate offices; we develop, produce, and deliver nearly 1,500 hours of content to audiences across two continents; and we set up productions in dozens of locations across the globe, from Sao Paulo to Dubai to the Mediterranean Sea. We are a powerful group of semi-independent production companies with diverse histories and relationships with each other, and our union has yielded extraordinary value.

That brings me to you—the leaders across our company and the incredible teams you manage across two continents. I have already come to know you as the most talented, committed, and creative people in the business. The way that you approach this work and everything that comes with it—the wins and losses, the challenges and opportunities—inspires me. I have tremendous confidence in your expertise, your creativity, your ability to adapt, and your unwavering commitment to the content and to our business. I am thrilled to be on this journey with each of you in my new role as CEO.

Thank you, Obrigado, Gracias!

Ben

Read Abrego’s memo:

Dear friends,

I am writing to share an exciting transition with all of you and let you know I have decided to step down as CEO of our company. While I will remain Chairman of the Americas for Banijay, focusing my energy on growing our portfolio through new ventures and acquisitions, I will no longer be involved in the day-to-day running of our business. With this change comes news that is fantastic for Banijay Americas and gratifying for me personally. Ben Samek, who has led our team so effectively as President and COO, takes the reins as Banijay Americas’ chief executive.

Ben has been my partner and friend for nearly a quarter century. In one way or another, we have worked together through various incarnations of our business – first at 51 Minds, then at Endemol Shine North America, and now at Banijay Americas. We’ve been in countless rooms together, too – making pitches, running productions, acquiring new companies, building businesses, and selling them. I know Ben well, and I know that he is the ideal person to take on the role of Banijay Americas’ CEO. A thoughtful, effective leader, he has the wisdom, experience, and relationships to run this company, manage this large and complex business, and support all of you and our production labels. The changes in our roles have been part of my own succession planning since Banijay acquired Endemol Shine in 2020 and appointed me as CEO, and I am happy that the moment for this transition has finally arrived.

While freedom from the day-to-day job of CEO will allow me to devote my energy more fully to other pursuits, I assure all of you, I have no intention of slowing down, or even taking a break. For me, this change means that I will have the time to focus on expanding Banijay’s holdings across the Americas. There is so much opportunity ahead, and I intend to seize it to strengthen our global position.

I thank you for all your support and friendship over years and look forward to the journey ahead.

My best to you,

Cris