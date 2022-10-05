Banijay to Acquire ‘MythBusters’ and ‘Back in the Groove’ Producer Beyond International

Production giant Banijay has struck a deal to acquire scripted and non-scripted producer/distributor Beyond International (MythBusters), the company said on Wednesday.

Beyond has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 1987, but will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Banijay and its shares will cease to be publicly traded. Headquartered in Dublin, it operates internationally.

Banijay has grown through acquisitions over the years, including its takeover of Zodiak Media in 2016 and Endemol Shine Group in 2020. Banijay — owned by FL Entertainment, which in July became listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange — said the deal would complement its existing content catalog of more than 130,000 hours of content.

Beyond Productions listed its recently announced titles as “Back in the Groove, a new dating series for Hulu, produced in partnership with Walt Disney Television Alternative; multi-territory franchise, Love It or List It Australia; the eight-part scripted series Troppo (co-produced with EQ Media) screening on Freevee USA and ABC Australia; and a number of yet-to-be-announced new series in production across a number of markets.”

“Beyond Rights plays home to more than 8,000 hours of intellectual property,” the company highlighted, including Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, Massive Engineering Mistakes, Halifax: Retribution, MythBusters and Deadly Women.

Banijay, led by CEO Marco Bassetti, already consists of more than 120 production firms across 22 territories. Beyond International managing director and CEO Mikael Borglund will remain in his current role at the company.

Stated Bassetti: “As content demand continues to soar, catalog remains key, and in acquiring Beyond, we would take our offering up considerably. Primarily bolstering our IP and production portfolio in the English-language and factual space, with Beyond’s complementary content, the deal can enhance our position as a leading go-to for clients and commercial partners alike.”

Added Borglund: “The Beyond board is very much supportive of the deal, which will see us join Banijay’s group, bolstering its standing in what is an increasingly competitive market. Joining a leading global business like this is a very exciting opportunity for us and we look forward to collaborating on newfound opportunities ahead.”

The companies hope the deal will close at the end of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023. The so-called Scheme Implementation Deed for the deal remains subject to certain conditions, including Beyond shareholders’ approval, court approval and “other customary closing conditions.”