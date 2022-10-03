Banijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric Brignon CFO

Production giant Banijay has named Cédric Brignon chief financial officer, effective Nov . 1.

He joins the company from Netflix, where he most recently served as vp, studio finance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and will report to Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti. Earlier in the year, Banijay had said that CFO Sophie Kurinckx would move to its parent company, FL Entertainment.

“In his new post, (Brignon) will be charged with overseeing the organization’s overarching finance strategy, while working alongside the wider executive committee on delivering against its general long-term business plan and M&A ambitions,” Banijay said Monday. During his three years at Netflix, “he took care of the streamer’s finance function for all content production and acquisition in the region, and subsequently played a vital role in the global giant’s significant international growth performance over the past few years. As a regional lead, he also handled the coordination of the Netflix studio strategy and financial planning across his territory remit.”

Prior to Netflix, Brignon served as vp, finance – IT, real estate, France & Benelux for Warner Bros. Entertainment. “There for five years, he led the finance function for the territories’ distribution business, which comprises theatrical, home entertainment, television, consumer products and local productions,” the company said. “Included alongside his general responsibilities were long-term business modeling and development, and business reorganization.”

Brignon started his career in audit and consulting at PwC in Paris before moving into the media and entertainment industry. He then spent almost 10 years at Technicolor in positions across France and the U.S.

“Creative talent (is) central to Banijay and while they are crucial to maintaining and evolving our global content offering, our growth is also reliant on having a strong, strategic, and commercially savvy central team in place,” said Bassetti. “In Cedric, we have an impeccable financial partner with invaluable experience across large media conglomerates. Having most recently been at Netflix, we’ve no doubt he will be hugely valuable in supporting us as we continue to ambitiously evolve and expand our global group.”

Said Brignon: “Banijay has grown to be one of the biggest players in the content market and watching from afar, you get the sense, this is only the beginning. I’m thrilled to join an industry leader with such a clear long-term vision focused on organic and external international growth. The role of CFO offers so much scope in a business like this, and I look forward to working with Marco and the wider executive team to build further on their ambitions.”