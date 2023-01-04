Banijay Closes Deal to Buy Australia’s Beyond International

Production giant Banijay on Wednesday signed a Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Beyond International Limited, the scripted and non-scripted production company behind such shows as Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters, Hulu’s new dating series Back in the Groove, and the 8-part scripted series Troppo, co-produced with EQ Media, which screens on ABC Australia and on Freevee in the U.S..

Beyond has been publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 1987, but once the deal will see the group become a wholly owned subsidiary of Banijay and be withdrawn from the market.

The agreement adds Beyond’s catalog of more than 8,000 hours of programming including such titles as Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, and Halifax: Retribution, to Banijay’s vast existing library of some 130,000 hours.

“As content demand continues to soar, catalogue remains key, and in acquiring Beyond, we would take our offering up considerably,” Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said in a statement. “[This] deal can enhance our position as a leading go-to for clients and commercial partners alike.”

Beyond International Limited’s Managing Director and CEO, Mikael Borglund will stay on in his current role following the takeover.

The implementation of the deal still remains subject to certain conditions including the approval of Beyond shareholders as well as court and anti-trust approvals. Banijay expects to complete the deal by the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

Banijay already controls more than 120 production companies across 22 territories and represents such brands as Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, and MasterChef globally.