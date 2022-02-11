Banijay Signs Film, TV Deal With French Producer of ‘La Vie en Rose,’ Netflix’s ‘The Spy’

In the latest tie-up between an independent production powerhouse and a leading boutique producer, Banijay have signed a deal with Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films, the outfits run by prolific French producer Alain Goldman (La Vie en Rose, The Spy) to develop and produce a slate of feature films and high-end TV series.

Goldman is one of Europe’s leading producers, with a list of credits that ranges from 2008 Oscar winner La Vie En Rose with Marion Cottilard, Mathieu Kassovitz’s actioner The Crimson Rivers (2000) and the period thriller An Officer and a Spy (2019) from Roman Polanski.

On the television and streaming side, Goldman has produced Gideon Raff’s Israeli espionage drama The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen for Netflix and time-travel comedy Flashback and Mélanie Laurent’s thriller The Mad Women’s Ball for Amazon Prime in France.

Upcoming productions include a mini-series based on the popular Asterix comic books for Netflix and Raspoutine, a feature biopic about infamous Russian mystic Rasputin from My Summer in Provence director Rose Bosch.

“In partnering with Alain, we wish to support him in his strive to maintain and evolve a healthy pipeline of scripted titles spanning movies and series,” said Banijay France CEO François de Brugada. “We have no doubt, that in collaboration with the team in France, he will be a central pillar in supporting our ambitions to generate a larger portfolio of premium fiction.”

“Banijay shares our vision for the company going forward,” added Goldmann. “Joining a forward-thinking global company like Banijay gives us the ability to reach even greater heights in the years to come.”

Banijay’s deal comes just days after German production outfit Komplizen Film (Spencer, Toni Erdmann) joined The Creatives, an association of independent production companies, which have a three-year deal with Banijay competitor Fremantle to develop and finance high-end television series.

La Vie en Rose premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2007.