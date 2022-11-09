Banijay Acquires Majority Stake in Israel’s MoviePlus Productions

Production giant Banijay on Wednesday unveiled an expansion of its operations in Israel, acquiring a majority stake of 51 percent in MoviePlus Productions.

Financial terms were ‘t disclosed. The production label will become part of Banijay’s Endemol Shine Israel.

“Further broadening the group’s drama capabilities in the region, the investment reinforces (our) commitment to creativity and the development of original content for local and international markets,” said Banijay, led by CEO Marco Bassetti.

MoviePlus Productions specializes in drama series, documentaries and feature-length films. Established by David Mandil and based in Israel, it has “a track record in international-spanning local drama series,” Banijay said. Among its shows have been the likes of Our Boys for HBO, KI, Miguel for Canal+, Deus,

Jerusalem Brew and Embezzlement.

“Beyond drama series, MoviePlus Productions is behind the Academy Award-nominated films Footnote and Beaufort, A Tale of Love and Darkness, in which Natalie Portman made her directorial debut, Norman by Joseph Cedar, starring Richard Gere, Steve Buscemi and Charlotte Gainsbourg, and many more,” Banjijay added. “In its new home, as part of Banijay, MoviePlus Productions will retain its identity and DNA, and will continue to be operated by founding CEO David Mandil, a leading producer in the region and beyond.”

“We are very honored to be joining hands with Banijay and Endemol Shine Israel and are determined to grasp this opportunity and together create high-end content,” said Mandil.

Said Bassetti: “David is an impressive storymaker, who has honed a business built on creativity, originality and, above all, quality. As we continue to build our position as the number one home for content artists, he is a welcome addition, and we look forward to further expanding our premium scripted offering in the Israeli market via the combined strength of Endemol Shine Israel and MoviePlus Productions.”

And Amir Ganor, CEO Endemol Shine Israel, said: “MoviePlus, under the leadership of David, has built a fantastic reputation in our industry for its delivery of premium feature-length films and series, which capture the world. Partnering with the best writers, directors and crews, its titles have become regulars on the global award circuits, and we are proud to be welcoming him and the team into our home. Together, we can continue to expand our offerings and solidify Israel’s position as a home for high-quality creativity.”





