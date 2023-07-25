Fresh Off ‘Barbie’ Success, Mattel Renews Toy Licensing Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

Fresh off the blockbuster success of the Barbie movie, Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery will be staying in business for years to come.

The toy giant has renewed its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, making it the official licensee for toys, dolls, vehicles and games for more than 50 of WBD’s brands and franchises.

Among the WBD brands that Mattel produces toys based on are the DC Comics universe and Harry Potter franchise, as well as programs like Ted Lasso, Friends and Seinfeld. Mattel has been a licensing partner to Warner Bros. for some 20 years.

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vp of entertainment partnerships at Mattel. “We are thrilled that Mattel is a partner of choice for the largest and most successful entertainment companies in the world, and are excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as we accelerate our businesses together.”

Little People’s ‘Ted Lasso’ special edition set from Fisher-Price Courtesy of Mattel

Of course, licensing can be a two-way street. Warner Bros. is the producer and distributor of the Barbie movie, which is based on one of Mattel’s marquee product lines. The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The enormous success of the Barbie movie this past weekend ($162 million and counting) has brought the value of toy IP to the forefront.

The renewed deal between Mattel and WBD is not for new toy movies, but for toys based on WBD movies. It nonetheless underscores the value of a film and TV studio partnering with a global toy company.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has always been committed to delivering extraordinary products and experiences to audiences around the world and through our collaboration with Mattel, we’ve been able to extend our beloved characters and stories beyond the screen,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences. “This partnership has been a testament of the power of storytelling and innovation and together, we look forward to exploring new horizons and creating even more inspiring products that will delight fans of all ages.”