BBC Names Chinny Okolidoh Director of Diversity and Inclusion

The BBC said on Wednesday that it has named Chinny Okolidoh director of diversity & inclusion to lead the U.K. public broadcaster’s diversity efforts and strategies. She will take up the role “later this year.”

Okolidoh will be “responsible for ensuring diversity and inclusion is at the heart of everything the BBC does” and that the organization “accurately reflects the audiences it serves, both on and off air,” the broadcaster said. “The role combines BBC Workforce and Creative Diversity responsibilities to ensure strategic oversight of all the BBC’s diversity commitments. Leading and developing the BBC’s diversity and inclusion team, Chinny will collaborate with directors and their teams across the BBC, including in content, news, studios and the nations, to drive best practice.”

She will also oversee the development and implementation of initiatives related to on-air and production talent representation, commissioning guidelines, diversity and inclusion training programs and metrics to measure progress.

Currently director of diversity, equity & inclusion at L’Oréal (U.K. & Ireland), the executive “has a strong track record of creating inclusive work cultures and has led diversity and inclusion strategies at a range of organizations, the BBC said.

Noted Leigh Tavaziva, the BBC’s chief operating officer: “I’m thrilled that Chinny Okolidoh will be joining the BBC. Ensuring the BBC truly reflects the public we serve – both on and off screen – has never been more important. I know Chinny’s experience and passion will help us to expertly build on the progress we’ve already made to improve representation across the industry.”

“I am delighted to be joining the BBC and honored to be working with the amazing team to continue to make progress on the BBC’s commitments to reflect and represent the diversity of the U.K.,” Okolidoh said. “I look forward to building on the great work that has been done so far and continuing to put diversity and inclusion at the heart of everything the BBC does to inform, educate and entertain millions of people in the U.K. and around the world.”