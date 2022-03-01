BBC, ITV and All3Media Stop Licensing Content to Russia

BBC Studios, All3Media and ITV Studios have stopped doing business with Russia in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

All three of Europe’s largest television companies, which together represent hundreds of hours of television programming, have decided to stop licensing shows to Russian customers in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which started when Russian forces invaded the country on Feb. 24.

The decision comes as the global entertainment industry is pulling back from Russia, authorizing boycotts and sanctions against the country to protest the Ukraine invasion. The Cannes Film Festival, the European Film Academy and television trade groups Mip-TV and NATPE have all joined in bans or sanctions targeting Russian companies.

Disney, Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount have all pulled or paused their upcoming theatrical releases from Russia. That includes WB’s The Batman, set to bow March 3 in Russia, and the Disney/Pixar title Turning Red, which was slated for a March 10 release in the country.

The boycotts were triggered by a petition from the Ukrainian Film Academy on Feb. 26 that called on entertainment companies to stop doing business with Russian companies that directly or indirectly help support Putin’s invasion.

“Remember that the business that will use your films pays taxes to the Russian budget, which finances the army that violated the borders of an independent state and buys missiles to bomb the civilian population of Europe,” the petition read.

On Tuesday the British trade body Pact, which represents around 700 TV production companies in the U.K. alongside independent film producers, called on all its members to halt any work with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The BBC, ITV and All3Media boycotts were first reported by Deadline.