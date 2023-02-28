×
BBC Journalism Union Members Vote in Favor of Strike

Members of the National Union of Journalists have said the walkout could also affect coverage of the May coronation of King Charles III.

BBC headquarters
BBC headquarters Courtesy of Carl Court/Getty Images

BBC employees in England who are members of a journalism union have voted in favor of a strike that would be the first major industrial action at the British public broadcaster since 2010. It comes amid a debate about changes that the public broadcaster has unveiled to its local content strategy in England.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said on Tuesday that in a postal vote, in which 69 percent of union members made their opinions heard, 83 percent came out in favor of a strike.

The walkout could also affect coverage of the May coronation of King Charles III, NUJ members have said. But a union meeting place later on Tuesday was set to decide on a detailed course of action.

The BBC has said that it was keeping its local content budget steady, while using £19 million ($23 million) for online and multimedia production instead of traditional broadcast services amid changing audience usage.

“The plans commit to boosting daily online news provision for 43 local areas and delivering a wider range of local audio programming,” the BBC said in October. “The BBC aims to maintain its overall investment in local services, but the changes will see around £19 million reprioritized from broadcast services towards online and multimedia production, to keep pace with changing audience expectations.”

In 2010, BBC staff went on a 48-hour strike amid a pension dispute. 

