BBC Studios Buys 25 Percent Stake in Unscripted Formats Company Mettlemouse

BBC Studios on Tuesday morning London time unveiled an investment in Mettlemouse Entertainment, a new independent unscripted formats company set up by Sarah Tyekiff. The commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC, which has been on a buying spree — including a June deal for Scandinavian producer STV — said it was taking a minority stake of 25 percent in Mettlemouse, without disclosing financial details.

“The investment continues BBC Studios’ strategy of backing the best creative talent and investing in new formats for its global production network,” the company said.

Under the terms of the agreement, BBC Studios will get a first look at global distribution and format rights.

Most recently head of unscripted at All3Media-owned Lime Pictures, Tyekiff oversaw the firm’s U.K. and U.S. slate, pitching to buyers globally. “As well as maintaining and refreshing long-running brands, including The Only Way Is Essex, Geordie Shore and Celebs Go Dating, she developed and produced a number of new formats, including Dance Monsters (Netflix), Stand Up and Deliver (Channel 4) and Who Do You Believe (ABC),” BBC Studios highlighted.

Prior to Lime Pictures, Tyekiff served as an executive producer at ITV, “working across big brands, including Hell’s Kitchen and the re-launch of Saturday Night Take Away,” the company said. “She grew the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! brand, with her last season hitting 13 million viewers. Notably, she was the driver behind Love Island, developing, casting and producing (seasons) 1, 2 and 3, winning a BAFTA and bringing the show into the mainstream.” She also developed Red or Black, Simon Cowell’s £1 million ($1.28 million) gameshow, co-producing it with Ant and Dec.

Meanwhile, the firm said that Shaun Parry, who previously had stints at Electric Ray and Endemol Shine, has joined Mettlemouse as creative director. His credits include Moneybags (Channel 4), Million Pound Menu (BBC Two) and reality show Bromans (ITV2). “At Endemol Shine, he co-created BBC One’s award-winning hit quiz show Pointless and ITV2’s Almost Impossible Gameshow,” the company said.

Said Emma Hardie, commercial director, international production and formats at BBC Studios: “Sarah has been behind some of the U.K.’s most successful entertainment and primetime reality formats. She is building a formidable team around her, and we are delighted to be partnering with Mettlemouse Entertainment to bring their exciting, creative ideas to U.K. and global audiences.”

Added Matt Forde, managing director, international production and formats, BBC Studios: “We look forward to partnering with Sarah who has proven success in the U.S. as well as the U.K., and we could not be happier to be working with Shaun again. Their creative direction and ambition strongly align with BBC Studios in creating the next generation of Unscripted formats.”

Said Tyekiff: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with BBC Studios. With their track record of managing international hits, they’re the perfect fit to supercharge our new adventure both here in the U.K. and globally.”

BBC Studios invested in five independent production companies in 2022 and now has 14 production labels and “invested indies.”