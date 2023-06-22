BBC Studios Acquires Scandinavian Producer STV

BBC Studios said on Thursday that it has acquired pan-Scandinavian production company STV to “build on the company’s existing production capabilities and expand its footprint and presence in the region.”

The commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC said “the acquisition of STV is in response to the growing appetite and opportunity for BBC content in the market.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Based in Copenhagen with offices in both Norway and Sweden, STV has been responsible for developing such successful factual entertainment formats as Big Love and Get Lost Honey and has also been the producer of local versions of the likes of Wheel of Fortune, Long Lost Family, and Bargain King. It is also behind the long-running scripted series The First Years across Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

“BBC Studios and STV have an established relationship, partnering on original IP, Denmark Saves the Planet for TV2 and the ongoing development of a local version of The Office,” the companies said.

STV’s three existing bases will be rebranded as BBC Studios Nordic Productions, with the regional managing director, Daniel Svarts, reporting to Jan Salling, head of BBC Studios Nordic. “BBC Studios Nordic Productions will produce local adaptations of the unscripted and scripted formats in the BBC Studios catalog, in addition to developing original IP for a local and global audience,” BBC Studios said. It will also distribute and produce STV formats outside of Scandinavia.

“There is a huge affinity and affection in the region for the BBC brand and a growing demand for our content locally,” said Matt Forde, managing director of international production and formats at BBC Studios. “Establishing a wide-ranging production presence in the region has been a long-held ambition and a natural evolution for the business after several years of successful format licensing and co-production.”

His conclusion: “Becoming a fully-independent local producer will allow us to have wider creative conversations and to act on the opportunity to develop and export original creative IP from Scandinavia to the wider international market. This acquisition cements us as an international producer of scale.”

Added STV founder René Szczyrbak: “STV has been my baby and my business for 36 years. To pass on the company was a major decision, but handing over the keys to BBC Studios feels right and makes me extremely proud as the BBC brand has always been synonymous with outstanding quality. I’m equally proud that the entire management team under the leadership of Daniel Svarts will remain in place to provide continuity for our important relationships in the market.”

BBC Studios Nordic Productions joins a growing BBC Studios production network with bases in 10 countries.