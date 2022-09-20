‘Beetlejuice’ to Close on Broadway in January, After Fan Revival

After a fan-led revival, Beetlejuice will end its Broadway run on Jan. 8, 2023.

The Broadway musical, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film, originally opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on April 25, 2019 and later announced a June 2020 closing (which was moved up due to the industrywide shutdown in March 2020). The closing notice, prompted by the theater owner, was notable because it came as the grosses for the musical were on the uptick, which the production credited to growing fan engagement. However, The Music Man was slated to take that theater.

The musical later returned to the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in April 2022, with most of its original cast.

Since returning to Broadway, the musical has experienced more of a struggle at the box office. In recent weeks, the production has grossed less than $1 million and has been playing to capacities of 60 to 70 percent.

This is the latest Broadway production to post a closing notice in recent weeks, following the announced closures of The Phantom of the Opera, the longest running musical on Broadway, and The Music Man, which opened at the Winter Garden Theatre in February 2022 after being delayed by the pandemic. The closings come as tourism numbers still remain depressed and as the productions emerge from a rocky season, including an Omicron-plagued winter.

These shows, as well as Beetlejuice, have announced that they’re closing after the holiday season, which allows the shows to reap some of the higher holiday box office grosses.

Beetlejuice will also launch a 26-city national tour starting Dec. 6, 2022 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre.

The musical, directed by Alex Timbers, features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and a score by Eddie Perfect. Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures is the lead producer.

The current cast includes Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia and Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold.