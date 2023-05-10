Begho Ukueberuwa, Development Exec at Fat City, Dies at 27

Begho Ukueberuwa, a director of development at Sara Murphy and Ryan Zacarias’ production company Fat City, has died. He was 27.

Ukueberuwa died Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island, of complications from heat stroke while running a half-marathon.

“We are utterly heartbroken by the recent passing of our friend and colleague. He was joyful, insightful, wonderfully disruptive. He was kind,” Murphy and Zacarias said in a joint statement. “And, more than anything, he loved people and brought them together. Everyone who knew him felt special for the simple fact of knowing him. He was Begho. And there was an immediate camaraderie if you met someone else who knew Begho.”

Ukueberuwa began his career in entertainment as an agent in CAA’s motion picture literary department. He joined the newly launched Fat City in August.

Ukueberuwa was raised in West Windsor, New Jersey, and graduated from West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South. He then attended NYU.

Survivors include his parents, Francis and Jumoke; sisters Toju, Tetse, Dede and Misan; and brother Mene.

A funeral will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church at 424 W. 34th St. in Manhattan. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Trenton, New Jersey, with a reception for family and friends at a private residence to follow.