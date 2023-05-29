Bell Media Buys Minority Stake in ‘Sort Of,’ ‘The Porter’ Producer Sphere Media

Canada’s Bell Media has acquired a minority stake in Montreal-based indie producer Sphere Media, whose originals include the CBC/Max comedy Sort Of, the medical drama Transplant for CTV and NBC and The Porter, a drama for CBC and BET+, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Terms of the deal which closed in late March have not been announced, but Bell Media, which has TV networks in the country’s twin English and French language markets, confirmed to THR that it has taken an unspecified stake in the bilingual producer with film, TV and animation production divisions, while also distributing film and TV content in Canada and internationally.

Bell Media originals already include Transplant, which was recently renewed for a fourth season, while the Peabody Award-winning Sort Of sitcom recently got a third season order. Sort Of follows the life of Sabi, played by Bilal Baig, a gender fluid millennial who is in transition in every aspect of their life.

The Porter historical drama was cancelled after eight episodes after BET+ decided not to move forward on a second season and new backers in the U.S. or the UK could not be secured.

Sphere Media, Canada’s third largest indie producer with an office in Toronto, in recent years has looked to do more co-productions with American and European partners after buying Cardinal producer Sienna Films and BMG in 2020, while also enabling French-language producers to expand beyond Quebec.

For Bell Media, the minority stake opens the door for more bilingual content to feed its English and French language media assets countrywide, which includes the Crave streaming platform and CTV network.