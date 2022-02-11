Berlin: Studio Break-In Disrupts European Film Market Online Sessions

Looks like Berlin is becoming the new Cannes. But not in a good way.

On Thursday night, thieves broke in and stole key equipment from the studio where the European Film Market was recording the online sessions for its 2022 virtual events. The brazen break-in brings to mind similar robberies in Cannes, where smash-and-grab gangs target the rich and famous who visit the Mediterranean town during the annual film festival and market.

Thursday’s Berlin burglary was nowhere near as dramatic as some Cannes heists of the past — which have included the theft of jewels worth more than $1 million from a Cannes hotel safe in 2013 and a 2009 robbery in which armed masked men in Hawaiian shirts made off with some $21 million in gems from a Cartier shop in the town, fleeing on motorbikes. But it still is an unsettling reminder that even the most glamorous film festivals do not exist in a bubble separate from the grim realities of the world outside.

The studio was empty at the time of the break-in and no one was hurt in the incident. Berlin police are investigating.

EFM sessions planned to be shot Friday have gone remote, and organizers have shifted to new studios in Berlin’s Wedding and Kreuzberg districts to record sessions over the weekend. The EFM says it will return to its original studio Monday.