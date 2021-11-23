Beta Film Acquires Swedish Production Company Unlimited Stories

Beta Nordic Studios (BNS), a division of German production and sales group Beta Film, has taken a 51 percent stake in Swedish production company Unlimited Stories.

Founded in 2016 by Poa Strömberg, Patrick Ryborn and Linus Stöhr Torell, Unlimted Stories has produced a number of local-language feature successes, including A Piece of My Heart, Sune and Knyckertz. The Stockholm-based group has recently moved into television drama with the new series Missing People, commissioned for public broadcaster SVT.

Unlimited Stories will be the fifth company under the BNS umbrella, alongside Finnish production company Fisher King (Nymphs, Bordertown), Iceland’s Sagafilm (The Minister, Stella Blomkvist), the Norwegian group Cinenord (Atlantic Crossing, Wisting) and Sweden’s Dramacorp (Cryptid, Agent Hamilton). Beta Film set up BNS in 2019, leveraging Beta’s global sales network to better finance and produce Nordic drama with international appeal.

“When Beta Nordic Studios presented an idea of a true partnership, we really felt that this suited our ambitions for the years to come,” said Unlimited Stories CEO Poa Strömberg. “The backing from Beta Film and the co-operation in Beta Nordic Studios with Saga Film, Fisher King and Cinenord will enable Unlimited Stories to step into the next level.”

Tuesday’s deal for Unlimited Stories comes after a group of nine independent film and TV production companies, including France’s Haut Et Court (The Lobster, No Man’s Land), Germany’s Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?, Waltz With Bashir) and Norwegian group Maipo Film (State of Happiness) set up a creative alliance and signed a three-year partnership deal with Fremantle to develop and fund high-end drama series.

There is a push towards greater consolidation and collaboration on the independent market amid a production boom driven by global streaming companies that has both increased budgets and also concentrated financial and creative power in the hands of a small number of streaming and studio players.