Beta, Series Mania Launch Film-to-Series Grant for Filmmakers

In a bid to attract more cinema talent into the world of high-end television, European production and sales outfit Beta Group (Babylon Berlin) has joined forces with international television festival Series Mania to launch an initiative to back up-and-coming filmmakers eyeing a move to the small screen.

The initiative, called Seriesmakers, will back teams of director-producers and/or director-writers who have had their first or second feature film screened in the official selection of an A-list film festival and who have a series project they want to develop.

Overall, 10 series pitched will be selected to take part in a training program at next year’s Series Mania Forum, the industry section of the Series Mania festival. The invited teams will develop their pitch into a full series bible together with a group of A-list directors, showrunners, writers and producers. A jury will pick two winning projects, both of which will receive a €50,000 ($55,000) development grant from Beta to develop a pilot script and a full package for the series.

Beta’s Content Division, led by chief content officer Koby Gal-Raday will also offer further support, including script consulting and packaging for the finished series. The two winning teams will be invited to the following Series Mania Forum to present their projects to co-producers, financiers, broadcasters, and platforms.

Further details on the Seriesmakers program, mentors and registration will be posted online from early summer on the Series Mania website.

The 2022 edition of Series Mania, held in Lille, France runs through March 25.