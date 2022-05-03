Beta Group Launches Spanish Fiction Arm to Produce, Distribute Films in Spain

European indie production and sales powerhouse Beta Group is expanding its operations in Spain with the launch of a new production and distribution division, Beta Fiction Spain, which will produce films and TV series, offer production services and act as a theatrical distributor in the region.

Mercedes Gamero, former general manager of Atresmedia Cine, and Pablo Nogueroles, ex-senior vp at Warner Bros. Pictures International España, will head up Beta Fiction Spain together with Christian Gockel, who overseas all Spanish-language operations for Jan Mojto’s Beta Group.

Beta Fiction Spain will be the fictional complement to Beta Entertainment Spain, Beta Group’s unscripted operation, led by Javier Pérez de Silva, whose main focus is the creation and adaptation of international unscripted entertainment formats.

At Atresmedia, where she worked for 18 years, Gamero produced such features as 2019 Oscar-nominated animated feature Klaus and Spanish Goya award best picture winners Futbolín (2013) and Marshland (2014). She also oversaw acquisitions for Atresmedia’s family of channels and coordinated business with both national and international studios and distributors. Before joining Atresmedia, Gamero was in charge of acquisitions and film co-productions at Telemadrid, as well as at AXN Channel Spain and Sogecable.

At Warner Bros. Pictures International España, Nogueroles worked in the day-to-day operations of the group’s international theatrical division, overseeing sales, marketing, dubbing and local production. Before joining WB, he held positions at Buena Vista International and Sony Pictures Entertainment.