Bethenny Frankel on “The Big Missing Link” in Hollywood Philanthropy

Bethenny Frankel has quickly become a leading voice in philanthropy, with her BStrong initiative having provided emergency aid amid hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, COVID-19, the Surfside Condo collapse, Astroworld Festival tragedy and currently, supporting Ukraine.

When looking at the current state of Hollywood giving, though, she has some notes, starting with the more hands-off approach many stars take of posting a link and asking their fans to donate to any given cause.

“The biggest problem that so many famous philanthropists face is they raise at a rapid, feverish pace,” Frankel says. “They don’t really follow the money, then they don’t follow the process. They just hand it over to some org that says they’re going to do something and then it’s just in God’s hands, it’s in the ether.”

While BStrong makes a conscious effort to “give updates and let people know, ‘This is what we did, this is what we finished, this is how it’s happening months after'” — and Frankel says “every penny that gets spent has to be approved by me” — she has seen that most do not operate that way.

“I’ve seen major celebrities raise millions and millions of dollars and then not know how to distribute it,” the businesswoman and former Real Housewife says, recalling once taking two A-listers to Puerto Rico who had collected a large amount of money with no idea how to use it. “Distributing is more difficult than raising. Raising is easy — go say ‘I’m famous,’ post a link of a koala or a child in need, and you can get money in two seconds.”

But distributing across foreign countries and competing areas of need is much more complicated, especially when the celebrity is usually acting as a middle person and “they’re basically just directing you to another place” to donate, says Frankel. “At that other place, have we vetted them? Do we know exactly how they spend the money? Do we know what they’re doing three months later? Do we have reports from them? And if you think about the fact that most people aren’t good business people, most philanthropists aren’t good philanthropists, because they’re not treating it as a business — how efficient how lean, how organized, how transparent. So that’s the big missing link in philanthropy.”

She says that those looking to give to a Hollywood-backed cause should do their homework first, understanding “what a charity does, exactly how much is going to the people” before blindly trusting a celebrity. “Just because you’re famous doesn’t mean I’m supposed to donate to you, it doesn’t make any sense,” notes Frankel. “You know about being a celebrity, what do you know about toothpaste making?”

That is not to say she’s anti-Hollywood giving, as she adds that if people “have real institutional knowledge and real experience, I think it’s a great idea,” with stars able to make a significant difference with their platform and connections. As for BStrong, with partners with the Global Empowerment Mission for most of its on-the-ground response, Frankel says she keeps things low-frills and out of the industry spotlight.

“We don’t do shiny pamphlets, we don’t do rubber chicken dinners, we don’t do celebrity talent and all that money gets spent on them and all their riders and their fancy water and linens and flowers and invitations,” she says. “We are the IKEA, the direct-to-consumer philanthropy model. We’re money from you to the people. There’s nothing in between.”