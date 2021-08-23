‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Among 23 New Features to Film in California

California’s Film & TV tax credit program has unveiled another 23 new movies — 10 studio movies and 13 indies — to shoot in the state, including top spenders like Jean-Marc Vallée’s untitled John Lennon and Yoko Ono feature (Universal), Zack Snyder’s sci-fi adventure Rebel Moon (Netflix) and Jerry Bruckheimer’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 (Netflix).

Beverly Hills Cop 4, the result of a one-time licensing deal between Netflix and Paramount to produce the reboot of the franchise that began in 1984, is set to generate $78 million in qualified spending in the state (defined as below-the-line wages to California workers and payments to in-state vendors) over the course of 58 filming days in the state, including in San Bernardino.

“We look forward to welcoming this diverse blend of films and filmmakers to the tax credit program,” California Film Commission executive director Colleen Bell said in a statement. The 23 projects are expected to generate nearly $678 million in qualified spending in California.

Other big-budget projects shooting in the state include Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon for Netflix, which will generate $83 million in qualified spending over 117 filming days, and an untitled Jean-Marc Vallee feature from Universal, which will generate $86.7 million in qualified spending, the California Film Commission expects.

Nine of the 13 indie projects have budgets of $10 million or less in qualified spending.

Other studio pics to shoot in California with tax credit incentives include Escape, from Imagine Entertainment; untitled projects by Aziz Ansari, Karyn Kusama, and Kobi Libii; and Kenya Barris’ untitled Jonah Hill project.

The latest movie projects will also hire an estimated 4,088 crew, 873 cast and 40,621 background actors and stand-ins for a combined 953 filming days. And they will generate significant post-production jobs and revenue for California VFX artists, sound editors, sound mixers, musicians and other vendors, the California Film Commission said.

And as the state’s tax credit program looks to spread production jobs and spending beyond Hollywood, 239 or around 25 percent of the planned 953 in-state filming days are set for outside the Los Angeles 30-mile studio zone.