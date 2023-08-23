‘Big Brother,’ ‘Survivor’ Producer Banijay Launches AI Creative Fund

Banijay, the superindie behind such global entertainment formats as Big Brother and MasterChef, on Wednesday unveiled that it was setting up a creative fund to develop television formats focused on, and using, artificial intelligence.

The fund will give producers and labels from across Banijay’s global footprint — the company controls more than 130 production companies across 21 territories worldwide — backing to developing new formats that use or explore “the endless possibilities” of artificial intelligence.

“The age of A.I. is upon us, and as it begins to shape our world, there is an increasing demand for people to create fresh, forward-thinking formats in the technology space,” Banijay said in a statement.

Banijay isn’t the only TV giant going big on AI. Unveiling its (somewhat disappointing) first-half figures earlier this month, Fremantle parent RTL Group said it would be plowing money into artificial intelligence to “increase efficiency and generate content.” RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe noted that the company was already using AI “at scale in advertising planning” and has begun to use the technology to support the creation of television content.

The push comes amid the dual actors and writers strike in the U.S., where the use of generative artificial intelligence is at the heart of disputes between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represent the major studios and streamers.

The impact of Banijay’s AI shift could be immense. The French-based company is the largest independent producer in the world. Just last year it launched more than 200 non-scripted shows and more than 90 pilots.

“We’re extremely passionate about innovation,” said James Townley, chief content officer, development, at Banijay. “This latest AI Creative Fund will empower our producers across [our] footprint to create new formats which embrace tech, whether that be central to the show, or redefining the production process. We’re in a new era of technology and innovation, and while human creativity will always prevail, it’s important to work alongside the tools which are available to contribute to the future of ground-breaking entertainment.”