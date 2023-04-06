Bill Doeren, Innovative Exhibition Executive, Dies at 76

Bill Doeren, a top executive with AMC Entertainment, MGM International Cinema Group, General Cinema Theatres and Kodak, died March 8 in Los Angeles after a long battle with dementia, his wife, Ellie, announced. He was 76.

Doeren spent more than 40 years in the motion picture industry. He worked at AMC from 1973-92, wrapping his stay there as executive vp and COO; was chairman and CEO of MGM International Cinema Group from 1993-95; and was CEO of General Cinema from 1995-2000.

He spearheaded the development of advance ticket and credit card sales, initiated the development of frequency programs like AMC’s “Movie Watcher” and General Cinemas “Credits” and in 1998 helped set up the first upscale, dine-in theater in the U.S., located in Lombard, Illinois.

Then, he worked to move the motion picture industry to digital technology at Kodak from 2002-05.

William Bernard Doeren was born on Sept. 11, 1946, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He graduated from Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, received his undergraduate degree from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri, and earned his MBA from Memphis State University.

He enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Navy, then returned to Kansas City to begin his career as a theater manager with AMC. He eventually became a division vice president in Los Angeles and then the company’s exec vp and COO in Kansas City. With his guidance, the chain moved to the forefront of the exhibition industry.

More recently, he had his own consulting business.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, David and Sara; grandchildren Jacob, Luke, Connor, Abby, Charlie and Maddie; and brother Roger.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, the Brain Support Network and/or the Opica Adult Day Care Program & Counseling Center.