Billie Eilish Slams Abortion Law at Texas Concert, “Almost” Canceled Show

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Billie Eilish slammed Texas’ controversial new abortion law while performing at the Austin City Limits Festival over the weekend.

The Grammy-winning “Bad Guy” singer said she almost pulled out of the massive outdoor festival before her set Saturday night.

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show,” the 19-year-old singer declared from the stage. “Because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered it’s you guys who are the fucking victims and you guys deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up! My body, my fucking choice!”

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas abortion ban at Texas music festival pic.twitter.com/HlvIjTcI5T — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesspicy) October 3, 2021

The new Texas law effectively bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy by allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who helps a woman obtain the procedure. The law doesn’t include exceptions for victims of rape or incest. It’s considered the most impactful anti-abortion law passed since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973.

Dozens of Texas cities, including Austin, held a Women’s March protest against the bill over the weekend.

The move follows The Wire creator David Simon declaring he won’t film his next HBO limited series in Texas, as he previously planned.

Eilish is booked to return to ACL for her second set this coming weekend.