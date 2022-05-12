Black Bear, New Regency Form Non-Fiction Venture Double Agent

Black Bear Pictures and New Regency have formed a new joint venture for non-fiction projects called Double Agent.

The venture will produce and finance documentary content across mediums and will be headed by Cinetic alum Dana O’Keefe. During his time at Cinetic, O’Keefe oversaw titles like Summer of Soul, Free Solo, and Amy, among many other award-winning titles.

“We are living in an era that can be rightly described as the renaissance of documentary,” said O’Keefe.

“Dana is a seasoned powerhouse in the documentary space with tremendous relationships, an eye for talent, and a keen understanding of content that can reach a global audience,” said Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman. “Along with our friends at New Regency, Black Bear is delighted to back Double Agent and Dana with our full resources and couldn’t be more excited to dive head-first into premium unscripted film and television.”

Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s chairman and CEO added, “We pursued this collaboration because we know that Teddy, Dana, and the Black Bear team can uphold our standard for excellence. This is a partnership amongst the best and brightest in the business, with all the tools to become leaders in the non-fiction world.”